Full-circle moment for first baby born at Queensway Carleton Hospital

The first person to ever be born at the Queensway Carleton Hospital gave birth to her first child nearly 24 years later at the same hospital this week.

The Ottawa family marked the full-circle moment this week at the hospital as they celebrated the newborn.

Maciee Mundee, born on Wednesday, is already so loved at only one day old.

“Everything that I’ve ever imagined is sitting right here,” said new mom Melissa Lafferty.

Lafferty was the first baby ever born at the west Ottawa hospital, on Nov. 24, 1999.

“Definitely held a very sentimental piece to me that we had that little connection at the hospital,” said Lafferty.

Both Lafferty and the baby are both doing well.

“I'm just happy, really happy that my daughter was able to give birth here as well,” said Cynthia Talbot, Lafferty's mom.

At six pounds four ounces, the bundle of joy has a world of adventures ahead.

“I want to see what she turns into be, what her interests are, what she’s good at, what she lacks at, and what we can help her with,” said Lafferty.

The newborn is Talbot's first granddaughter,

“I always wanted one and I finally got her,” said Talbot. “I’m just so happy to have my granddaughter, she just makes my world now.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the young family and the perfect start to a life filled with joy.