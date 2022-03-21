Fuel prices are rising - here are 5 easy ways to save at the pump
Across the country, there’s one thing all drivers have experienced since the start of the pandemic: rising fuel prices. And as the season begins to turn and the weather gets warmer, there’s nothing better than exploring Ontario with road trips. So, how can you save some money at the pump?
In Ottawa alone, the cost of fuel increased by more than 33% at its peak in 2021. While we all dread the final tally when filling up, it can be helpful to know what contributes to the price of fuel. Some of the key factors include seasonal demand, weather conditions that impact mining or transportation costs, and international issues.
To help you make the most of your time on the road, here are 5 ways to save at the pump.
- Plan ahead: find the most efficient route for your road trip, and group errands into one trip rather than several small trips to minimize fuel consumption.
- Monitor fuel trends: use the CAA Gas Price Tool to keep an eye on competitive fuel prices in your area. Remember, what’s convenient may not always be the cheapest.
- Watch your speed: beyond the risk of speeding tickets, most vehicles get optimum fuel efficiency between 40km/h and 90k/h.
- Limit A/C use: to cool down in the car, open your windows when you’re driving on city streets, and use your air conditioner on the highway (ideally on eco mode) to improve fuel economy.
- Maintainyour vehicle: staying up to date on maintenance, oil changes, and fluid top-ups can help your vehicle run smoother, while reducing harmful emissions. You should also ensure your tires are properly inflated and balanced – you’ll get up to 3.5% better fuel consumption with properly inflated tires.
Bonus tip: save big on fuel, snacks, and car washes with CAA.
Ok, so the first five tips are great ways to get the best price on fuel and make sure your car is running at its best, but with a CAA Membership, you can also save 3 cents per litre on fuel at participating Shell stations (conditions apply).
CAA recently launched a brand-new partnership with Shell, offering these exclusive benefits to their Members across Canada:
- CAA Members save 3 cents per litre on fuel at participating Shell stations
- CAA Members also get 10% off cash washes and 10% off in-store purchases - like road trip snacks!
To get these exclusive benefits, CAA Members can simply swipe their CAA Membership card at the pump. Or to make it even easier, load your CAA Membership card into Shell EasyPay™ in the Shell app to get savings on every trip.
Ready to save big the next time you need to run errands or on your next road trip? Get started by becoming a CAA Member today. Then, download the Shell app for your iPhone or Android device, and connect your CAA Membership card to start saving 3 cents per litre on every trip.
Happy road tripping!
