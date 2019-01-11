Frostbite advisory in effect
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 6:29PM EST
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has issued a frostbite advisory for the capital region overnight.
At -21 feeling like -34 with the windchill Friday was Ottawa’s coldest day so far this winter.
“You can get frostbite very quickly and it can develop into hypothermia so they really need to take precautions and wear your winter coat,” said Birgit Isernhagen, with OPH.
OPH has the following tips to prevent frostbite.
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.
- Wear a hat.
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.
- Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.
- Avoid drinking alcohol.