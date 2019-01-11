

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has issued a frostbite advisory for the capital region overnight.

At -21 feeling like -34 with the windchill Friday was Ottawa’s coldest day so far this winter.

“You can get frostbite very quickly and it can develop into hypothermia so they really need to take precautions and wear your winter coat,” said Birgit Isernhagen, with OPH.

OPH has the following tips to prevent frostbite.