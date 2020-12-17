Advertisement
Frigid temperatures continue in Ottawa
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 7:10AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:01AM EST
The Bank of Canada is framed in an iron rail as two pedestrians make their way in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- It's another chilly one in the capital today.
After a wind chill of -22 to start the day, Environment Canada is calling for a high of -10 C on Thursday, with clear conditions.
The normal high for this date is -4 C, according to the weather agency.
The wind chill will drop back to -22 overnight. Friday, expect a sunny day with a high of -11 C.
Things will warm up a bit on the weekend: Saturday has a high of -3 C, with flurries kicking in that night.
Sunday will see snow with a high of 0 C.