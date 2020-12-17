OTTAWA -- It's another chilly one in the capital today.

After a wind chill of -22 to start the day, Environment Canada is calling for a high of -10 C on Thursday, with clear conditions.

The normal high for this date is -4 C, according to the weather agency.

The wind chill will drop back to -22 overnight. Friday, expect a sunny day with a high of -11 C.

Things will warm up a bit on the weekend: Saturday has a high of -3 C, with flurries kicking in that night.

Sunday will see snow with a high of 0 C.