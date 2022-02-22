The roads will be icy in the capital later today – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa.

Freezing rain is expected to begin this afternoon and continue into the evening, and 5-10 mm of ice could accumulate in the capital.

There is also a freezing rain warning in effect for Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie. School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and in Renfrew County.

Today’s forecast for Ottawa calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of ice pellets this morning, and the freezing rain will begin this afternoon. Today’s high will be 0 C, but it will feel more like -15 C this morning with the wind chill.

The freezing rain will turn into rain near midnight, and that is expected to end overnight. Temperatures will drop to -3 C tonight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. It will be windy on Wednesday and gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected. Tomorrow’s high will be -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 C in the afternoon.

Expect sunshine and a high of -8 C on Thursday.