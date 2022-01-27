Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.

Ontario Provincial Police issued the warning a day after local officials urged people to avoid the downtown core starting as early as Friday.

"OPP advises motorists to avoid travel on #Hwy417 and #Hwy416 in the Ottawa area, beginning Friday afternoon and on Saturday," the police service tweeted on Thursday. "Expect major delays."

Authorities are bracing for the cross-country convoy of truckers to arrive on Parliament Hill, some as early as Friday.

Police say they don’t yet know how many demonstrators to expect downtown, or how long they plan to stay. But they say they are preparing for all scenarios and are prepared for a fluid situation to change quickly.

"This will be a significant an extremely fluid event that could go on for a prolonged period,” Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson told a briefing of the city’s police services board on Wednesday.

“We are planning for a range of potential risks, including but not limited to counter-demonstrations, blocking of intersections, interfering with critical infrastructure, and unlawful and violent activity.”

City officials are warning of delays and disruptions on roadways across the city as the truckers arrive and throughout the weekend.

Police warned people to prepare to adjust their plans if they have appointments, children in activities or are expecting food deliveries.

"Do not travel if you can avoid it this weekend in Ottawa," police said.

The convoy of truckers opposed to vaccine mandates and other government policies is expected to arrive in Kingston on Thursday afternoon.