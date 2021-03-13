PEMBROKE -- After a year in which Kelley Whitman-McKie’s business did so well, McKie Pools and Spa has decided to give back to the community.

Whitman-McKie says her business will cover the cost of transporting seniors to and from the COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Pembroke and Petawawa to be immunized.

"I think transportation in our area is an issue at anytime; there is no public transit," says Whitman-McKie. “We just wanted to do what we could do to eliminate any barrier for someone to be vaccinated.”

Whitman-McKie recruited the services of Petawawa Taxi, Danny’s Taxi in Pembroke, and Pembroke Handi-Bus.

"We’re not limiting it just to seniors, just at this point that is who is being vaccinated in our area," says Whitman-McKie. "But moving forward, if there’s single moms or anybody that needs transportation."

Kevin MacWilliams, owner of Petawawa Taxi, says many of his regulars are seniors, but he is expecting business to expand once their offer becomes more wide spread.

"We have extra drivers standing by. I’ve hired a few more in anticipation that it will ramp up as we get going here," says MacWilliams. "We thought it’s just a great chance for us to help out."

Pembroke’s Deputy Mayor Ron Gervais is also chair of the city’s Handicap-Bus service. Gervais estimates about 60 per cent of their clientele are people aged 80 and over, which is the latest population currently eligible to be vaccinated.

"Usually they don’t have much by way of disposable income, so I think it’s huge that a local business has said we’re going to provide some funding to offset the costs," said Gervais. "It’s scary for these individuals. So to have the friendly face of the driver coming to pick them up (is helpful)."

Whitman-McKie says those in the area who are in need of transportation can easily book a ride by calling one of the three companies.

"There’s no cost involved, there’s no means test, there’s nothing. You’re just booking a cab like you do any other time," said Whitman-McKie.

"Doesn’t matter if there’s five cars in the driveway," says MacWilliams, "you still qualify for a ride and it’s all free."