Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring

The tulips are now in bloom across the national capital region.

The National Capital Commission says close to one million tulips bloom in Ottawa and Gatineau every spring, with 100 varieties of tulips in 120 beds.

The NCC has created tulip beds in Ottawa since 1945, after the Second World War. The first tulips were a gift from the Netherlands as a thank you for Canada's role in the liberation of the country.

While the most popular spot to see the tulips is at Commissioners Park for the Canadian Tulip Festival, tulips are in bloom at 30 sites across the region.

According to the NCC's Tulip Meter, the tulips are currently at level 6 of 10.

CTV News Ottawa looks at four places to see the tulips over the next two weekends.

Commissioners Park

The largest, most colourful display of tulips is at Commissioners Park, home to the Canadian Tulip Festival.

You can walk through the tulip beds to check out the different colours and arrangements, or enjoy the view while sitting in the park.

The NCC says with over 100 varieties of bulbs in 30 tulip beds, "Commissioners Park is a showstopper, with our major tulip display site."

Commissioners Park, at Dow's Lake, also features the Queen Juliana Gift Bed, which features bulbs donated by the Netherlands.

The Canadian Tulip Festival runs until May 22 at Commissioners Park. The festival includes the Tulip Boutique, Tulip Markets, Tulips at Night, and a sound and lights show every night at 9:15 p.m.

The tulips in bloom at Commissioners Park in Ottawa. The Canadian Tulip Festival runs until May 22. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Major's Hill Park

The NCC says one of the best sites to see the tulips blooming is at Major's Hill Park.

Tulip beds are located along the pathway with Parliament Hill in the background, and there are also tulip beds at the northeastern edge of the park facing the National Gallery of Canada.

Enjoy the tulips as you watch the sunset or while having a picnic in the park this spring.

The downtown Ottawa park also hosts the "tulips of thanks" bed, dedicated to frontline workers.

The tulips are in bloom at Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Rideau Canal

Checkout the tulips while walking, running or cycling along the Rideau Canal this spring.

There are several tulip beds set up along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway and at Lansdowne Park.

The National Capital Commission says tulips are blooming at 30 sites across the national capital region, including along the Rideau Canal. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau

It's hard to miss the tulip beds blooming in several locations in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, including in the ByWard Market, at the National War Memorial and along Confederation Boulevard.

Tulips are also planted in Gatineau near the Alexandra Bridge, Jacques-Cartier Park and at the Canadian Museum of History.