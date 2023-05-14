Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring
The tulips are now in bloom across the national capital region.
The National Capital Commission says close to one million tulips bloom in Ottawa and Gatineau every spring, with 100 varieties of tulips in 120 beds.
The NCC has created tulip beds in Ottawa since 1945, after the Second World War. The first tulips were a gift from the Netherlands as a thank you for Canada's role in the liberation of the country.
While the most popular spot to see the tulips is at Commissioners Park for the Canadian Tulip Festival, tulips are in bloom at 30 sites across the region.
According to the NCC's Tulip Meter, the tulips are currently at level 6 of 10.
CTV News Ottawa looks at four places to see the tulips over the next two weekends.
Commissioners Park
The largest, most colourful display of tulips is at Commissioners Park, home to the Canadian Tulip Festival.
You can walk through the tulip beds to check out the different colours and arrangements, or enjoy the view while sitting in the park.
The NCC says with over 100 varieties of bulbs in 30 tulip beds, "Commissioners Park is a showstopper, with our major tulip display site."
Commissioners Park, at Dow's Lake, also features the Queen Juliana Gift Bed, which features bulbs donated by the Netherlands.
The Canadian Tulip Festival runs until May 22 at Commissioners Park. The festival includes the Tulip Boutique, Tulip Markets, Tulips at Night, and a sound and lights show every night at 9:15 p.m.
The tulips in bloom at Commissioners Park in Ottawa. The Canadian Tulip Festival runs until May 22. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Major's Hill Park
The NCC says one of the best sites to see the tulips blooming is at Major's Hill Park.
Tulip beds are located along the pathway with Parliament Hill in the background, and there are also tulip beds at the northeastern edge of the park facing the National Gallery of Canada.
Enjoy the tulips as you watch the sunset or while having a picnic in the park this spring.
The downtown Ottawa park also hosts the "tulips of thanks" bed, dedicated to frontline workers.
The tulips are in bloom at Major's Hill Park in downtown Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Rideau Canal
Checkout the tulips while walking, running or cycling along the Rideau Canal this spring.
There are several tulip beds set up along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway and at Lansdowne Park.
The National Capital Commission says tulips are blooming at 30 sites across the national capital region, including along the Rideau Canal. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Downtown Ottawa and Gatineau
It's hard to miss the tulip beds blooming in several locations in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, including in the ByWard Market, at the National War Memorial and along Confederation Boulevard.
Tulips are also planted in Gatineau near the Alexandra Bridge, Jacques-Cartier Park and at the Canadian Museum of History.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Councillor wants Ottawa to immediately explore new technologies for diverting waste from landfills
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Four places to see the tulips in Ottawa-Gatineau this spring
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Forget hard mode — you can now play these video games on 'Long COVID Mode' to experience what patients do
What if your avatar in Elden Ring had trouble firing an arrow on target or standing up after a rest? A new project is challenging video game players to try experiencing their favourite worlds with an added layer of difficulty: mods that give the character long COVID.
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
-
N.S. doc named interim associate dean of Cape Breton University’s medical campus
Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim associate dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025.
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A renowned Nova Scotia artist says she's been "blindsided" by the theft of five life-sized sculptures she believes were stolen from her property by copper thieves.
Toronto
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Finance Minister Eric Girard appoints friend to Loto-Québec board of directors
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette isn't the only one who has appointed a friend: his colleague, Finance Minister Eric Girard, admitted Saturday that he had done the same. Just last week, Girard reappointed his "personal friend" Jean-François Blais to the board of directors of Loto-Québec.
-
City names first housing developer for Hippodrome site
The City of Montreal has named the first developer selected to build at the abandoned Hippodrome site in the Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough. On Saturday, the city said Espace La Traversée was tapped to build between 200 and 250 affordable apartments at the former racetrack site, which closed in 2009.
-
Montreal singer La Zarra finishes 16th competing for France at Eurovision
Quebec singer La Zarra represented France at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, finishing 16th out of 26 countries competing. The top prize went to Swedish singer Loreen with her powerful song `Tattoo.'
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury's Junction Creek Festival returns
Hundreds attend Sudbury’s Junction Creek Festival
-
Heritage Railway & Carousel needing volunteers
North Bay waterfront attraction set to open next weekend
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Search continue for missing therapy dog
Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.
-
Saunders Secondary School celebrates 50 years
It is a celebration of fifty years of learning and fun at a London, Ont. high school this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.
-
'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck
A stray dog found with a collar embedded in its neck is recovering after the successful efforts of a Manitoba animal rescue group.
-
'I love what we do every day': The second annual Unity Walk in downtown Winnipeg
A sea of yellow safety vests hit downtown Winnipeg Saturday, volunteers pouring their hearts into the heart of the city.
Kitchener
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Girls Can Fly event encourages women and girls to get involved in aviation
In an effort to promote women in aviation, thousands attended the annual Girls Can Fly event Saturday hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC).
-
Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season
The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
-
'It’s high-flying fun': Calgary hosts 2023 Indoor Skydiving Championships
Athletes from across Canada strapped on their helmets and suited up in Calgary on Saturday to compete in the West Canadian Indoors Skydiving Championships.
-
Environment a background issue in Alberta election but may play role, say observers
Few governments have seen as many environmental dust-ups as Alberta's United Conservatives in their four-year tenure.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
-
Former Sask. uranium mine site deemed safe for hunting, fishing, province says
The Saskatchewan uranium mine site at Cluff Lake, operated by Orano, has received the thumbs up to be transferred back to the province after being deemed safe for hunting, trapping and fishing.
Edmonton
-
Officials urge Albertans to make evacuation plans as fire activity intensifies
Officials said hot, dry weather will continue to intensify wildfire activity over the weekend and they're asking Albertans to stay vigilant and be ready in case of an evacuation.
-
Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
Regina
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in
Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.
-
'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.