OTTAWA -- Four people are being treated for injuries after being trapped in their vehicles following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east-end.

Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire responded to the crash on Devine Road at Frontier Road just after 3 p.m.

According to a media release from Ottawa Fire, one of the vehicle was on its side along Frontier Road with two men trapped inside, while a second vehicle was on its roof along Devine Road with two people requiring extrication.

Firefighters freed the four adults from the two vehicles, and transferred them to the care of Ottawa Paramedics.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.