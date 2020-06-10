OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has officially declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreaks at four congregate institutions.

This brings the number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city to nine. There are ongoing outbreaks in six long-term care homes in the city and three retirement homes.

In its latest reporting, OPH officially confirmed an end to the outbreak at the Montfort Long-term Care Centre as of June 8, which was first reported by Revera on Monday.

OPH also declared an end to the outbreak at the Madonna Care Community as of June 8. The outbreak at that home had started on April 6 and was one of the deadliest in Ottawa. It claimed the lives of 46 residents and 2 employees.

The outbreak at the Embassy West retirement home, which began May 16, has also ended with two staff infections total.

OPH also declared an end to the outbreak at the 6 NWE section of the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, which had seen two staff cases.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters Wednesday an outbreak is declared over if 14 days pass with no new cases.

Total case count adjusted

Ottawa Public Health introduced a new COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday. The new reporting from OPH, based on figures of 2 p.m. June 9 shows a total of 2,002 cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began, down from 2,009 as reported Tuesday.

Dr. Etches told reporters Wednesday the adjustment came from seven cases that were initially counted as residents of Ottawa but were determined to be residents under the purview of other health units.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has not changed and remains at 256. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 complications has fallen to 19, from 31 reported Tuesday. The number of resolved cases now sits at an adjusted 1,669, representing 83.4 per cent of all cases. The current number of active cases in Ottawa now stands at 77, a slight increase from Tuesday, based on the readjustment of figures.

Be "COVID W.I.S.E."

Speaking at City Council, Dr. Etches says Ottawa's situation with regard to COVID-19 is "good" and we're seeing numbers trend in the right direction.

When it comes to the reopening of facilities and all of the changing rules that come with it, Dr. Etches said the best way to remain safe is to continue to practice the public health advice she has been giving since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health has created a new slogan to help people remember to be "COVID W.I.S.E."

Wear a mask when physical distancing is difficult or impossible.

Isolate yourself if you're sick.

Stay two-metres away from others whenever possible.

Exercise proper hand hygiene by washing or sanitizing your hands.

"COVID W.I.S.E. is what I suggest we go back to. It's about those activities that have not changed and will decrease transmission of COVID-19 in our community," Dr. Etches said. "That's something people can take to go forward and make their own judgments about particular activities."