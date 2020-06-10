OTTAWA -- Thirteen weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa, the medical officer of health describes the COVID-19 situation in the capital as “good.”

However, Dr. Vera Etches expressed concern about the number of cases of COVID-19 linked to community transmission of the virus.

Dr. Etches told Council that 32 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa over the past week have no links to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, an institution outbreak or travel.

Dr. Etches provided an update on the current COVID-19 situation in Ottawa, saying the current situation with COVID-19 in Ottawa is “good.”

“All of the trends are positive – cases decreasing, hospitalizations decreasing, outbreaks decreasing.”

There are currently nine institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

Dr. Etches told Council that Ottawa Public Health and health officials will conduct surveillance testing of staff in long-term care homes twice in June. The health unit will also conduct testing of facilities and workplaces when a case of COVID-19 is detected.

Household bubbles

The Ontario Government is expanding the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Etches admits there is confusion about social gatherings while Ontario reopens the economy.

“I think we’re in an interesting and awkward time where we are opening up some services and the message is still that growing our household bubble is not yet welcomed or being promoted by the province,” said Dr. Etches.

“It’s that close contact that poses the risk of transmission.”

Dr. Etches told Council that while Ontario is allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people, officials are still encouraging people to practice physical distancing.

“What’s I’m advocating is that people ply the principal of just limiting your contacts as much as possible, especially you’re close contacts.”

Dr. Etches says if you are going to hang out in groups of 10, don’t hang out with different groups of ten every day.