OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reminding residents the COVID-19 pandemic “isn’t over” and everyone needs to be “COVID wise.”

As Ottawa and eastern Ontario prepares to enter Stage 2 of reopening on Friday, the health unit says, “We’re not going back to normal anything soon.”

"We need to become COVID wise and learn to live with the virus to find our new normal.”

On Friday, restaurant and bar patios, malls, salons and child care centres are allowed to open, with measures in place to encourage physical distancing and to limit the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions on gatherings will be expanded to 10 people from five people.

As of Tuesday, there were 74 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

On its website, Ottawa Public Health says as you go about your daily activities in a “smart way”, remember to “continue physical distancing” by staying two metres apart. When physical distancing is challenging or not possible, you’re encouraged to wear a cloth mask.

Ottawa Public Health looks at the “Least Safe Options”, activities to “Use Caution” and “Safe Options” for you and your family.

Safe Options

Going to less crowded beaches and parks

Doing gardening and yard work

Doing personal hobbies and crafts such as bird watching, stargazing, painting, journaling, sewing, knitting, reading and photography

Having picnics, playing catch, kicking a ball and flying a kite

Shopping online

Staying in touch with loved ones by phone, computer or drive-by visits while keeping physical distance

Use Caution

Outdoors

Pass quickly and try to give yourself space from others while walking, running, cycling and doing other outdoor activities

Spending time outdoors (including your backyard or driveway) with people who are not part of your household

Indoors

Using public transportation

Using elevators and hallways in buildings or apartments

Shopping at grocery and retail stores and farmers’ markets

Going to medical appointments

Ordering take-out food

Letting service providers in your home for repairs, renovations, maintenance

Least Safe Options

Gathering in groups of more than five people who live outside of your household unit, when physical distancing is difficult. Some examples include: