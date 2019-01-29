Former councillor Jody Mitic admits to exiting rehab after cocaine addiction
Zach McGibbon, 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:05PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 29, 2019 6:06PM EST
Former Innes Ward councillor Jody Mitic admitted that he recently exited rehab after struggling with a cocaine addiction.
He made the comments in a candid interview with Evan Solomon on Ottawa Now.
"I admit I was abusing cocaine." he said. "The last thing I'm gonna do is BS. People deserve to know why I failed."
Mitic served as the Innes Ward city councillor from 2014-2018.
Listen to the full interview here: http://www.iheartradio.ca/580-cfra/1.8700168
More to come...