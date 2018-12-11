

CTV Ottawa





A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the company he works for. International Crisis Group says it's aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser, Michael Kovrig has been detained.

In a statement, the organization says it's doing everything possible to obtain additional information about Kovrig's whereabouts and that it will work to ensure his prompt and safe release.

News of Kovrig's detention comes after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport -- but it is unclear if there's any link between the two cases.

The International Crisis Group says Kovrig has been one of its full-time experts since February 2017. The organization's website says Kovrig previously worked as a Canadian diplomat in Beijing, Hong Kong and at the United Nations in New York.

