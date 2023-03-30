Ford says government will 'always be there for Ottawa' despite lack of cabinet minister
Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not say whether he plans to appoint a new cabinet minister from Ottawa after Merrilee Fullerton's sudden resignation.
"We make sure that we listen to all 444 municipalities no matter if they have a cabinet minister or not a cabinet minister," the premier told reporters in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday. "We'll always be there for Ottawa."
After Fullerton's sudden departure last week, Ottawa - the province's second-largest city - now has no representative at the cabinet table.
Asked what plans he has to address that, Ford said he has been on the phone with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe "almost every single day."
"I was on the phone this morning with him. I'm on the phone all the time," he said. "So you're well-represented in Ottawa. We'll always take care of you."
The closest cabinet representative to Ottawa is Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, who represents Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.
Two Progressive Conservative MPPs represent Ottawa ridings: Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari and Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod.
MacLeod was in cabinet during the Ford government's last term but was not reappointed.
Stéphane Sarrazin’s riding, Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, includes the eastern tip of Ottawa, but the lion's share is outside the city.
FORD PRAISES FULLERTON
Ford also said Fullerton was a "wonderful minister."
"I know she wants to spend time with the family. There's no harder worker than Merrilee Fullerton. She contributed a tremendous amount to our team," he said.
Fullerton, a family physician, left medicine for politics in the lead-up to the 2018 election when she won her seat and won again, handily, in 2022.
"A strong sense of duty brought me to politics after decades as a family physician serving my community, to continue my work toward solutions that would address the shortcomings of our health-care system and improve health services for individuals," she wrote in her resignation letter to Ford on Friday.
"To serve the people of this province has been a profound honour."
Fullerton held three cabinet posts in her time in government, starting in 2018.
Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa has replaced Fullerton as minister of children, community and social services.
FORD: SUTCLIFFE 'A GREAT MAYOR'
Ford also couldn't resist taking a jab at former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson during his answer.
"He's a great mayor, by the way," Ford said about Sutcliffe. "I've had more phone calls probably in the last week than I did in four years from the previous mayor.”
There is no love lost between the two. The public inquiry into the Emergencies Act heard that Watson, in a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accused Ford of shirking his responsibilities during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau wrote that a lack of engagement by the premier had residents of Ottawa feeling abandoned by their provincial government.
"I find the province of Ontario’s reluctance to become fully engaged in such efforts directed at resolving the situation in Ottawa troubling," Rouleau wrote.
Ford has denied that, suggesting Watson and former police chief Peter Sloly didn't do their jobs properly.
- with files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' 8 years ago major eyesore for upscale Toronto street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
Video game addiction similar to gambling, CAMH scientist says
A scientist at CAMH says video games have similar addictive features to gambling which cause social isolation of the individual and dependency on the activity.
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
Coroner rules against officer's 'suicide by cop' theory for Sammy Yatim inquest
A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing "suicide by cop."
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
Atlantic
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
Lessons learned: Sweeping changes recommended in final report into N.S. mass shooting
Two-and-a-half years after it was established, Nova Scotia’s Mass Casualty Commission has recommended sweeping changes to everything from gun control to mental health services, although there’s no guarantee any will ever be implemented.
-
RCMP needs to be overhauled, start admitting mistakes: N.S. shooting inquiry report
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass shooting says the RCMP needs to be reviewed, restructured, and start admitting to its mistakes.
Toronto
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' 8 years ago major eyesore for upscale Toronto street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Coroner rules against officer's 'suicide by cop' theory for Sammy Yatim inquest
A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing "suicide by cop."
-
Ontario government and doctors reach last-minute deal in effort to save virtual ERs
Ontario has granted a three-month funding extension for doctors to provide care through virtual emergency departments, The Canadian Press has learned.
Montreal
-
123456: Are Quebec Airbnb hosts faking permit numbers to skirt new regulations?
Just a week after Airbnb tightened regulations for Quebec listings following a deadly fire, hosts may already be bending the rules. Airbnb now requires its hosts to provide a six-digit policy number with their listing, obtained when a tourist lodging is registered with the provincial government. But a scroll through the Airbnb website suggests users are falsifying their permit numbers to sneak past the authentication process.
-
Gatineau police charge five people in pedophile hunters investigation
Five people are facing charges for allegedly taking part in a "hunt" for suspected pedophiles in Gatineau, Que. over the past few months.
-
Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire
It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.
Northern Ontario
-
Former church in Sudbury being transformed into a concert hall
There are exciting plans for Knox Presbyterian Church in downtown Sudbury. Built in 1927, the former church was sold after its congregation dwindled and will be transformed into a concert hall.
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods
A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.
London
-
'An expensive set back': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.
-
Assault reported at Montcalm Secondary School
One person has minor injuries and an 18-year-old has been arrested after a weapons investigation at a London high school.
-
Knife seized after threats at a bus stop in London
A knife has been seized as part of a threats investigation in downtown London on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Former priest, 93, acquitted of assaulting girl at Manitoba residential school decades ago
A judge has acquitted a now-retired priest of forcing himself on a residential school student more than 50 years ago, saying she believes an assault happened but could not determine beyond a reasonable doubt who did it.
-
Manitoba bylaw officer charged with fraud for keeping animal surrender fees: police
A bylaw officer in Manitoba is facing fraud charges for allegedly keeping the surrender fees when people gave up their pets, according to the Brandon Police Service.
Kitchener
-
Two-vehicle crash leaves two people with life-threatening injuries in Wilmot Township
Two people have life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision that has closed portions of several roads in Wilmot Township.
-
Hamilton, Ont. investigation draws police to Kitchener neighbourhood
An arrest in a Kitchener neighbourhood Thursday morning was linked to an investigation out of Hamilton.
-
High-risk offender unlawfully at large in Waterloo region: Police
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Scott McLeod, 55, from Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Calgary CTrain stations targeted in undercover drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police have laid hundreds of charges in a three-week undercover drug trafficking operation focusing on CTrain stations.
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
-
Alberta junior hockey broadcaster fired over offensive comment
An Alberta junior hockey broadcaster has been fired over the use of a discriminatory term at a game on Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release video of 3 people placing 'large container' in dumpster where body was found
Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they believe are connected to a suspicious death.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelations
A Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
'This site has other stories to tell': Sask. man finds ancient bison bone
A community-focused historian has found several potential ancient artifacts along the Saskatchewan River, including a bison bone that is over 8,000 years old.
Edmonton
-
2021 Westlock plane crash result of 'unstable' landing approach, injuries made worse by safety violations: TSB
A 2021 plane crash at the Westlock Airport was caused by an "unstable visual approach" to the landing runway, a Transportation Safety Board investigator has found.
-
UCP candidate, slammed for comments on pornography in schools, quits
A candidate for the United Conservative Party in southern Alberta has resigned after she posted a video claiming children are being exposed to pornography in schools.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP seek suspect caught on camera breaking into construction site, stealing tools
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a Surrey construction site last month.
-
Number of impaired drivers caught on Abbotsford roads in 2023 climbs past 158: police
At least 158 impaired drivers have been removed from roads in Abbotsford this year, according to police.
-
B.C.'s Solicitor General to make announcement targeting money laundering
British Columbia’s Solicitor General is set to make an announcement Thursday about targeting the proceeds of organized crime and money laundering.
Regina
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation project
The Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrand
The City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.