OTTAWA -- After a light dusting of flurries on Wednesday, expect the trend to continue over the next few days in the capital.

Every day until Monday has at least some chance of flurries in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday morning, expect a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with the temperature reaching a high of -3 C.

That chance of flurries increases to 60 per cent fo Thursday night.

Friday morning, there’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries, with a forecast high of 2 C. That evening, there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

On Saturday, the temperature will get even warmer at 4 C, but periods of snow or rain are expected during the day and into the evening.

Sunday has a 70 per cent chance of flurries, with a high of 1 C.