Drops of blood stain the snow just steps from where an 18-year old man was hit Thursday night in what Ottawa Police call a targeted drive-by shooting along Blohm Drive.

"I heard what I think was two large bangs." Longtime Bradley Cole Private resident Joseph Alvarado says he thought his father was opening a window, then realized it was gun shots.

Ottawa Police believe the teen shot (who was with friends at the time) was the intended target. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital; he's since been released. Seconds after the shots rang out, a vehicle raced away from the parking lot, according to witnesses. "My neighbour actually almost got run off the road because of them because they drove right by her" said Tiffany Kenny; whose mother feared for her life in a nearby home.

Police remianed on scene for four hours Thursday night and returned Friday morning to canvass the area; asking residents what they saw and heard. Kenny said she's not surprised this latest act of gun violence has come to her neighbourhood. "Because I've been hearing of so many shootings happening lately."

Last week, a 27-year old man died in a South Keys parking lot. Police say Yonis Barkhadle was shot several times in a targeted attack; they say he had ties to gangs.Others are shocked after hearing confirmation of the shooting on CTV News last night. "It's horrifying. I never expected anything like this to happen." said Joseph Alvarado.

Police say they are looking for at least one suspect and are asking witnesses to come forward. "This seems to be a targeted incident and we don't all parties involved, we don't have any suspects under arrest at this time." said Constable Chuck Benoit of Ottawa Police Service.

City councillor Diane Deans is hosting a community safety meeting, along with community groups and Ottawa Police Service, Thursday December 6th at Greenboro Community Centre, Studio Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.