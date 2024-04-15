Flood watch in effect in Pembroke, Ont. area

A flood watch along the Ottawa River is in effect in the Pembroke area, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Monday.

This comes after a weekend of rain, bringing up to 75 millimetres to parts of the Abitibi-Timiskaming area of Quebec, to the north.

"This event melted most of the remaining snow, which increased the amount of runoff. The combined effect of rain and snowmelt caused inflows in that part of the basin to increase very rapidly," the ministry said in a bulletin. "Water levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River from Mattawa down to Lac Coulonge have increased rapidly as a result."

The Ottawa River Planning Board is warning residents between Mattawa and Montreal that levels and flows have started to increase, which could create possible flooding in low-lying areas. Water levels remain well below the historic highs seen in 2019.

The ministry says that no widespread flooding is expected at this time, but water levels and flows are expected to increase and areas with poor drainage could be flooded.

"Residents and visitors in the area should keep a close watch on conditions and exercise caution around rivers and streams. Please alert and monitor any children under your care to possible dangers and supervise their activities. The precipitation that fell over the weekend could cause local flooding in low lying areas," the ministry said.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board's river conditions map shows higher than normal water levels north of Ottawa, in the areas of Pembroke and Mattawa. Water levels in Ottawa, Arnprior and Gatineau are about normal for this time of year.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington