

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Airport Authority says you may notice a change in the number of planes overhead this summer.

The kind of change to expect depends on where you live.

Summer runway construction gets underway Tuesday and is expected to last until early August. The work includes reconstruction of some taxiways and the installation of a new weather station system and improved lighting.

The work will close the north/south runway, diverting all flights to the main east/west runway.

The Airport Authority says this means people living to the east or west of the airport may notice an increase in air traffic, but those living to the north or south may see almost no planes in the sky.

The Airport says since the east/west runway is already the most frequently used runway, the noticeable impact to residents living under new flight paths is expected to be minimal.

If you have a question or concern, you're asked to call the noise complaint line at 613-248-2023.