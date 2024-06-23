Flames engulfs residence in Rockcliffe Park on Sunday
Firefighters put out a fire that fully engulfed a home in Ottawa's east-end on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio says crews were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported flames and smoke stemming from the two-storey home in the 0-100 block of Crescent Road, between Buena Vista and Hillcrest roads shortly before 12:50 p.m.
The home is located in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood, where many ambassadors and government officials reside. The home is located just one block away from Stornoway, where the leader of the opposition lives.
Ottawa fire says it confirmed with the property owner that the home was unoccupied when the fire started.
Firefighters could be seen battling the smoke and flames towards the back of the home. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to the scene.
It is unclear what the cause of the fire is. There were no reported injuries.
This story will be updated
Firefighters battling a fire at a diplomatic residence in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood on June, 23 2024 (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)
An Ottawa fire truck at the site of a house fire in Ottawa on June, 23 2024 (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)
Correction
A previous version of this story said the fire affected the home of the Tunisian ambassador to Canada. The fire actually took place behind the diplomatic residence at a home that was unoccupied. CTV News regrets the error.
