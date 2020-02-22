OTTAWA -- All eyes will be on the Ottawa Senators and general manager Pierre Dorion ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

With the Senators in the middle of a rebuilding process, Senators fans are wondering if their favourite players will be on the move before 3 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, the Senators traded defenceman Dylan DeMelo to the Winnipeg Jets for a third round draft pick in 2020.

The Senators currently have two first round draft picks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, including the San Jose Sharks’ first round pick.

TSN 1200’s Ian Mendes spoke with CTVNewsOttawa.ca about five Senators players to watch ahead of the deadline.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (24 goals, 16 assists in 59 games)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft. He is currently the team’s leading goal-scorer this season.

Mendes says “Pageau is Ottawa’s most attractive trade piece heading into Monday’s trade deadline. The versatile centre is a jack-of-all-trades who can play on the power play, kill penalties and slide into a top-six role in a pinch.”

Pageau is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“If the Senators can’t re-sign Pageau to a contract extension before Monday’s trade deadline, the expectation is that he will fetch a decent haul for general manager Pierre Dorion,” Mendes said.

Vladislav Namestnikov (13 goals, 12 assists in 54 games)

The Senators acquired Vladislav Namestnikov from the New York Rangers earlier this season in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick and minor league defenceman Nick Ebert.

Mendes says “If Dorion dangles Namestnikov’s name to other teams, it’s fair to assume the Senators should at least be able to recoup the assets they gave up to land the forward in the first place.”

Namestnikov has played with the Senators, Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning during his career.

“He’s shown flashes of brilliance at time this season and could certainly bring some depth scoring to a Stanley Cup contender,” Mendes said.

Ron Hainsey (1 goal, 10 assists in 54 games)

The Senators signed Ron Hainsey to a one-year, $3.5 million contract on July 1, 2019.

Mendes says after the Senators traded Dylan DeMelo on Tuesday, “Hainsey becomes the potential free agent defenceman who Dorion could trade before Monday’s deadline.”

“Hainsey has been a steadying veteran presence for the Senators inexperienced blue line and he played a key role in the Penguins capturing a Stanley Cup in 2017.”

Mendes notes Hainsey’s $3.5 million cap hit “might be a bit too pricey for another team looking to add a depth defenceman.”

Craig Anderson (9 wins, 13 losses 3.22 GAA)

The Senators acquired Craig Anderson from the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 18, 2011.

Anderson picked up his 200th career win with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night against Buffalo.

Mendes says “Anderson has cemented his legacy as the most successful goalie in franchise history. But the 38-year-old is reaching the finish line of his career and might be interested in one last chance at a Stanley Cup with a legitimate contender.”

Mendes notes the issue is that Anderson’s cap hit is $4.75 million, and “in all likelihood, he will be joining a team in a backup capacity or as an insurance policy for an established No. 1 netminder.”

Anderson’s playoff resume includes a .929 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA in 46 career post-season starts.

Mark Borowiecki (7 goals, 11 assists in 53 games)

The Senators drafted Mark Borowiecki in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

Mendes notes Borowiecki is enjoying a “mini-breakout season offensively” with career highs in goals, assists and points.

The TSN 1200 host says “Borowiecki’s situation is clouded by the fact he sustained a high-ankle injury last week and may not be able to return to the lineup anytime soon.”

The 30-year-old is best known for his physical style, but Mendes says he “might be a perfect fit for a team looking to add some grit on their back end for the stretch run.”

