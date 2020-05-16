OTTAWA -- There are 21 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the city’s public health unit reported on Saturday.

Five more people in Ottawa have died from the virus, bringing the city’s death toll to 194.

Ottawa Public Health says 48 residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The city has had a total of 1,774 lab-confirmed cases of the virus. More than 76 per cent of those people –1,355–have recovered. That ratio is in line with Ontario-wide numbers.

The city is following 21 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

More than half of the city’s COVID-19 cases—about 52 per cent—are linked to exposure in those institutions.