

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say three men and two women have been arrested as part of a four-month-long drug investigation.

Police executed search warrants at four addresses in western Quebec Friday, June 29, 2018. Three of them were in Gatineau and the fourth was in the municipality of Cayamant – about 120 km north of Gatineau.

In Gatineau, two homes and a café were searched by Gatineau Police officers. The address in Cayamant was search by officers from the Sûreté du Québec.

The following items were seized during the search:

150.4g of cocaine

258.6 g of hashish

21g of marijuana

1.4g of cannabis resin

1 cocaine tablet

$10,395 in Canadian currency

3 electronic scales

1 cell phone

1 pellet gun

1 crossbow with bolts

1 .22 calibre rifle

1 12-gauge shotgun

Ammunition

Of the five suspects, three are men aged 27, 38, and 55; the other two are women, aged 34 and 49.

They could be facing charges of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking and careless storage of firearms. The suspects have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police say they are also following up with Quebec’s Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux about the commercial address that was searched: the Café Renaissance at 325 Notre Dame Street in Gatineau.