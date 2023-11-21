Five arrested for attempted theft of vehicles overnight

The Ottawa Police Service has arrested five people in an attempted overnight theft of vehicles in Ottawa's east-end.

OPS posted to social media that officers observed a suspicious vehicle on St. Laurent Blvd at around 2:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

Officers determined the occupants of the car were attempting to steal vehicles.

All five occupants of the car were arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of break and enter instruments

Unlawfully possess a vehicle master key

Other 'related offences'

Two young offenders and three adults, all from the Montreal area, have been held for show cause.

Police did not provide more information.

Vehicle thefts have been a perennial problem for OPS and police say their work continues to disrupt thieves, but they're reminding residents to remain vigilant and secure their vehicles.

Police say late model luxury SUVs and light trucks continue be commonly targeted by thieves, but newer models of the Rav4, Honda CRV, Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as Ford F-Series trucks have been stolen.

Theft prevention tips

Park inside a garage if available (in Ottawa to date, no vehicles have been stolen from inside a garage, police say);

Block your vehicle in tightly in front of a second less sought after vehicle or a barricade;

If you do not have a garage or second vehicle, one of the most reliable techniques is to install an after-market vehicle immobilizer and alarm;

Use a steering wheel lock (i.e. "Club") to deter thieves, though police note that thieves can cut the steering wheel to remove it; A club works best when combined with a secondary anti-theft device that may not be as visible to the thief;

Install after-market tracking devices, GPS or air tag trackers – many of these have the ability to notify the owner's phone if the vehicle leaves the established perimeter;

If you use tracking devices, be mindful that the thief may also be able to detect that the vehicle is being tracked. Ensure they are well hidden in a less obvious location;

If you find a tracking device in your vehicle or receive a message on your phone that you are being tracked, please call police, as this is one means that thieves use to find a targeted vehicle. They typically return under the cover of darkness to steal it;

Install an Engine Control Module (ECM) port-lock;

Install motion detection lights and exterior surveillance cameras at home as these can act as a deterrent;

Keep in mind that thieves have returned to steal the replacement vehicle when a vehicle has been stolen, so remain vigilant;

Neighbourhood watch is still the best defense – so please report any suspicious activity immediately to police at 613-236-1222. Call 911 to report a crime in progress.

When parking your vehicle at shopping malls or sporting events, for example, always lock your doors and activate any security features. Thieves scout these areas and will steal vehicles day or night.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond