More than 1,200 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far this year
Ottawa police say more than 1,200 vehicles have been stolen in the city so far this year, including 85 this month alone.
Vehicle thefts have been a perennial problem for the Ottawa Police Service and police say their work continues to disrupt thieves, but they're reminding residents to remain vigilant and secure their vehicles.
"This isn't just limited to one part of the city," said Const. Mike Cudrasov. "We're starting to see it in several different pockets."
A heat map provided by the Ottawa Police Service showing areas where vehicles have been reported stolen. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
Statistics provided by the Ottawa Police Service show 262 vehicles have been reported stolen in Barrhaven, 205 have been reported stolen in Orléans and 130 have been reported stolen in Stittsville and Kanata. More than 350 vehicles were reported stolen in central Ottawa and 199 thefts were reported in Ottawa South.
There are also reports in Richmond, Manotick, Greely, Osgoode, Kanata and Navan.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Police say late model luxury SUVs and light trucks continue be commonly targeted by thieves, but newer models of the Rav4, Honda CRV, Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as Ford F-Series trucks have been stolen.
Vehicles that are equipped with a proximity key (i.e., push-button start), have also been targeted by thieves, police said.
In addition, police are warning that the thieves could be armed. Police have seized Tasers, pepper spray and crowbars during arrests related to stolen vehicles. Police urge residents to call 911 if they spot someone stealing a car.
"For your own safety, DO NOT (sic) engage the thief," police warn. "Further to that, if you have the ability to track your vehicle once it has been stolen, do not follow the vehicle. Please call 911 and advise the operator that you have a tracking device on the vehicle."
Theft prevention tips
- Park inside a garage if available (in Ottawa to date, no vehicles have been stolen from inside a garage, police say);
- Block your vehicle in tightly in front of a second less sought after vehicle or a barricade;
- If you do not have a garage or second vehicle, one of the most reliable techniques is to install an after-market vehicle immobilizer and alarm;
- Use a steering wheel lock (i.e. "Club") to deter thieves, though police note that thieves can cut the steering wheel to remove it; A club works best when combined with a secondary anti-theft device that may not be as visible to the thief;
- Install after-market tracking devices, GPS or air tag trackers – many of these have the ability to notify the owner's phone if the vehicle leaves the established perimeter;
- If you use tracking devices, be mindful that the thief may also be able to detect that the vehicle is being tracked. Ensure they are well hidden in a less obvious location;
- If you find a tracking device in your vehicle or receive a message on your phone that you are being tracked, please call police, as this is one means that thieves use to find a targeted vehicle. They typically return under the cover of darkness to steal it;
- Install an Engine Control Module (ECM) port-lock;
- Install motion detection lights and exterior surveillance cameras at home as these can act as a deterrent;
- Keep in mind that thieves have returned to steal the replacement vehicle when a vehicle has been stolen, so remain vigilant;
- Neighbourhood watch is still the best defense – so please report any suspicious activity immediately to police at 613-236-1222. Call 911 to report a crime in progress.
- When parking your vehicle at shopping malls or sporting events, for example, always lock your doors and activate any security features. Thieves scout these areas and will steal vehicles day or night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING More than 1,200 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far this year
-
-
WINTER WEATHER
WINTER WEATHER First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
-
-
-
CTV Morning Live
CTV Morning Live 'His future was stolen': Ottawa mother who lost son warning about deadly designer drugs
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Canada condemns 'extremist settler violence' against Palestinians in West Bank: Global Affairs
Canada is expressing concerns about 'extremist settler violence' against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and is calling on the government of Israel to intervene, Global Affairs Canada said in a Monday evening statement.
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
Canada bans import, export of elephant ivory and rhino horns including hunting trophies
In a bid to help protect elephants and rhinos amid plummeting biodiversity worldwide, Canada has banned the import and export of hunting trophies containing elephant tusks or rhino horns.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award
A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Toronto
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police
Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.
-
'Ontario jobs first': Ford government slams feds for use of foreign workers to build Ontario battery plant
The Doug Ford government sidestepped questions about hundreds of foreign workers being brought in to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., and instead placed the responsibility on the federal government.
Montreal
-
Teen paralyzed after bike crash calls for better signage on Montreal-Laval bridge
A Montreal 18-year-old says his life has been forever changed after suffering a paralyzing accident on a bike path in September.
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Two Montreal-area men charged with violating publication ban on identity of sex-crime victim
Quebec provincial police say two men have been charged for allegedly revealing the identity of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former member of the legislature.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
London
-
Short on funds and shelter beds, Winter Response to Homelessness could leave many Londoners in tents
Many Londoners living in encampments will have to survive this winter outdoors after city hall had difficulty securing enough overnight shelter spaces.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Soggy Tuesday in store as low pressure system makes its way to the Forest City
London’s stretch of sunny and warm autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.
-
Bad Boy Furniture gets Ontario court approval to start liquidation sale
An Ontario court has granted Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. permission to begin liquidating its stores.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Officers doused with gasoline by family member of suspect they were trying to arrest: RCMP
Police say an attempt to arrest a 35-year-old man in Long Plain First Nation resulted in a number of the suspect’s family members physically assaulting officers, even dousing them in gasoline.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
-
Busy Kitchener road shut down by two-car collision
A two-car crash shut down a busy Kitchener intersection Monday night. One of the vehicles hit a light standard head-on, but both had significant damage.
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'Do the right thing': Calgarians speak as council considers property tax hike
Ahead of debate and discussion on a proposal to bump up Calgary's residential property tax rate by nearly eight per cent, dozens of people packed city hall to have their say on next year's budget.
-
'He saved his life': Family of teenager hit by vehicles grateful he's alive
The family of the teenage boy who was struck by two vehicles Friday morning is preparing for a long road to recovery.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
Saskatoon
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
-
'A complete sh*t show': Saskatoon residents, property owners voice concerns about proposed complex needs shelter
A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express garner support to oppose the facility's opening.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Oilers gas lead, lose to host Panthers
Niko Mikkola had the first two-goal game of his career, Kevin Stenlund had a three-point effort and the Florida Panthers rallied Monday to defeat Edmonton Oilers.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Fort Saskatchewan shooting
RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder on Monday, a day after he was arrested following a morning shooting.
Vancouver
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a "humiliating" experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Solicitor general blasts Surrey mayor's characterization of an 'NDP police service'
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke fired the latest volley Monday in the ongoing saga of policing in the city.
-
Victoria councillor regrets 'polarization' stemming from open letter on Israel-Hamas
A Victoria city councillor facing backlash for signing a controversial open letter on the Israel-Hamas war has said she regrets that the matter has caused "polarization" in her community.
Regina
-
'Disgusting and vile': Sask. premier repulsed by MLA's alleged actions following prostitution charge
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's extremely disappointed after a Saskatchewan Party MLA was arrested and charged in a prostitution related investigation.
-
Gaza ceasefire protest temporarily shuts down Sask. legislature
Proceedings in the Saskatchewan Legislature were halted on Monday afternoon after a group calling for a ceasefire in Gaza disrupted question period.
-
'Good to see': Sask. fans congratulate former Riders' QB Fajardo following Alouettes' Grey Cup win
Feelings in the land of Green and White seemed to be positive after a collection of former Roughriders including QB Cody Fajardo – beat out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup.