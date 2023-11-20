First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday

Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as the region could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for snow beginning in the afternoon and lasting through the late evening and early Wednesday morning.

The Weather Network says up to 10 cm of snow could fall onto the Capital by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's forecast calls for mixed rain and snow with temperatures remaining around the freezing mark.

Winter parking regulations can be called if the forecast shows 7 cm or more of snow. This includes any forecast for a range of snow, such as 5 to 10 cm.

Vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a parking ban will be ticketed and could be towed.

Last year, the first significant snowfall was Nov. 16 with 7 cm of snow.