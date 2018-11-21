

CTV Ottawa





It's still November but it sure feels like mid-winter. Today is the ninth straight day of snowfall in the Ottawa region. We haven't had a major dumping of snow but the few centimetres of snow each day has caused commuter chaos, delays and dozens of crashes on area roadways. Already in mid-November, schools were closed one day last week due to hazardous conditions.

Environment Canada says we should get about 2-4 centimetres on Wednesday. Then, overnight the temperature will plunge to -17C. That could break a record for the coldest November 21st, breaking the 1987 record of -15.6C. The record high for November 21 was in 1992 with 11.9 degrees celcius.

The same bitter overnight cold temperatures will continue on Thursday, even colder with a forecast of -20C and a risk of frostbite. The positive side, sunshine until Friday and skiiers and snowboarders will enjoy Camp Fortune opening on Friday as well.. Temperatures will moderate, more snow on the weekend and possible rain on Sunday with temperatures above zero. Maybe a good day to put up any outdoor Christmas lights and festive ornaments if you haven't already.