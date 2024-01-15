Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from apartment fire in Lowertown
Ottawa Fire Services says three dogs were rescued Sunday night from an apartment fire Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
“Two of the dogs were unresponsive and firefighters began CPR on both of them and administering oxygen to all three,” OFS said on social media.
All three were handed back to the owner, OFS adds.
Firefighters received a call at around 7:12 p.m. for a fire happening in a high-rise in the 300 block of Cumberland Street. Two minutes after the initial call, crews were on the scene and confirmed that the fire was coming from a seventh-floor apartment.
After finding that the source of the fire came from the kitchen area, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading.
Officials note that the apartment was filled with smoke after the fire became under control at around 7:34 p.m. As firefighters searched the unit for any occupants, they found the three dogs.
Residents of the building were displaced for a short period of time and OC Transpo provided a bus shelter until the residual smoke was ventilated out of the structure of the building and it was safe to go back to their units.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Small businesses still facing difficulties ahead of CEBA loan repayment deadline
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Civilian staff for Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec on strike over wages
Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.
Donald Trump's grip on Republican politics is put to the test in ice-cold Iowa's caucuses
Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former U.S. president Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.
4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
Turkiye charges Israeli soccer player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
Turkish authorities on Monday charged Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game. He was released from custody pending trial.
Prairies face wind chills as low as -50, while both coasts brace for winter storms
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Brunei's newlywed Prince Mateen and his commoner wife to be feted at the end of lavish celebrations
Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his commoner wife will be feted at a royal banquet Monday to mark the end of a lavish nuptial festival in the oil-rich sultanate.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Actor Martin Short, producer Susan Coyne among Canadians up for Emmy awards
Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Loblaw ending 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
-
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
-
Halifax pedestrian hit by car while crossing road in marked crosswalk: police
Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
Toronto
-
Man accused of assaulting security guards and police officer at Leafs game in Toronto
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three security guards and an officer at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend.
-
If winter feels especially grey in Toronto this year, it's not just you. Here's why
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
-
Extended bout of 'bitterly cold' weather expected in Toronto
Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 C at times.
Montreal
-
Montreal resumes snow removal operations after weekend break
The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.
-
Video shows Montreal snow plow giving stuck car a 'gentle nudge'
A video on TikTok is gaining traction, showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank.
-
Third lane opens on Montreal's Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
A third lane is being reopened on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and the western part of the Monteregie region.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Truck goes through ice in northern Ont. clearing path to ice fishing hut
There were some scary moments for an angler in northern Ontario on the weekend when their truck went through the ice while clearing a path to an ice fishing hut.
-
Hwy 17 reopened after head-on collision near Sudbury
Highway 17 has reopened following a collision at the Fielding and Kantola Road bypass that closed the road for more than an hour on Sunday.
London
-
Budget top of mind for attendees
After the pandemic, there was a rush of people getting married, and a backlog of weddings meant vendors were hard to come by as couples saved up to spend on their big day.
-
Rural buses cancelled, travel advisory in effect
Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.
-
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crews repairing water main break
City crews were kept busy over the weekend dealing with a water main break on a busy stretch of road.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
Kitchener
-
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
-
Guelph man who lost over $750K in crypto fraud loses another $12K: police
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
-
Meadowlane Public School in Kitchener closed due to heating issue
A heating issue on an extra cold Monday has caused a Kitchener school to close.
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Saskatoon
-
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
-
Winter's chill paralyzes Saskatchewan airports, leaving travelers stranded
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold on Saskatchewan, both passengers and planes find themselves on a frosty timeout, with vacation dreams dashed and travel plans in disarray.
-
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
Edmonton
-
LRT not operating between Coliseum, Clareview stations due to 'unplanned issue': ETS
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
-
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
-
Premiers pan green-energy plans as cold weather strains Alberta's electricity grid
Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.
Vancouver
-
ER closure, displaced seniors, damaged homes: Cold snap fallout in Lower Mainland
Mission Memorial Hospital is diverting patients from its damaged emergency department, and a Surrey care home evacuated seniors after extreme cold saw water pipes ruptured there, CTV News has learned.
-
1 in 5 small business owners in B.C. say they can't pay back CEBA loan: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says about 23 per cent of small businesses in B.C. are unable to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account, or CEBA, loan before Jan. 18.
-
'Messy mix' of rain, snow and ice in store for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Just as the frigid temperatures are forecasted to ease up, another blast of winter weather is headed to Vancouver Island and and the Lower Mainland—and commuters should take caution to avoid the chaos that ensued when snow fell last Thursday.
Regina
-
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
-
School buses cancelled as extreme cold keeps tight grip on Sask.
Aside from a small pocket in northeastern Saskatchewan, an extreme cold warning remains in effect across the province Monday morning, as dangerous temperatures and wind chill keep a tight grip on the Prairies.
-
'Jobs may disappear': Nearly 40% of global employment could be disrupted by AI, IMF says
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.