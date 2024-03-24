Firefighters extinguished business fire along Bank Street in the Glebe
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a commercial building along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
Firefighters say they received a call around 7:59 reporting black smoke coming from the top of a two-story building located at 785 Bank St..
Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News Ottawa the fire has been contained to the building.
He adds that crews asked Hydro Ottawa to cut the power to the building.
Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, while they were on scene.
Atlantic
-
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages are stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
-
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
Toronto
-
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with serious, life-altering injuries
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
-
-
Dogs ingest peanut butter in Toronto park appearing to contain rat poison, owner says
Two dogs came across a jar of peanut butter in a Toronto park and ingested what appears to be three types of rat poison, according to one of their owners.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
-
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal area
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at historic Timmins building, roads closed, residents evacuated
Timmins fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the historic Empire Complex on Spruce Street South in Timmins on Saturday.
-
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Windsor
-
Police investigate break and enter in Chatham
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police responded to an alarm at the Mobil Gas Bar on Richmond Street.
-
Relief from winter-like weather arriving soon
After the last blast of winter weather, the region is preparing for spring.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
London
-
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
-
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season
The London Knights haven’t won the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL’s number one seed since the 2012-2013 season.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
-
Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft
A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.
-
Hundreds attend Sweetwater Harvest Festival in Midland
The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is hosting its 34th annual Sweetwater Harvest Festival this weekend along with Sainte-Marie of the Hurons.
Winnipeg
-
Snow could hit parts of Manitoba as spring break arrives
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
-
-
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
Calgary
-
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
-
Trades and technology camp encourages young women to pursue a career in the trades
Sparks were flying in the Boilermakers Lodge as young women tried their hand at welding.
-
Edmonton
-
4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Oilers fall to Leafs 6-3 on the road
Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 58th goal into an empty net and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat off the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Saturday night.
Regina
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
-
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
-
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star wars, stark trek, harry potter, lord of the rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
-
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Vancouver
-
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Whitecaps concede late goals in 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake
Midfielder Fidel Barajas assisted on a pair of second-half goals as Real Salt Lake rallied for a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.