OTTAWA
Firefighters extinguished business fire along Bank Street in the Glebe

Ottawa Fire Services says crews are currently on scene fighting a working fire along Bank Street. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout) Ottawa Fire Services says crews are currently on scene fighting a working fire along Bank Street. (Ottawa Fire Services/ handout)
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a commercial building along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they received a call around 7:59 reporting black smoke coming from the top of a two-story building located at 785 Bank St.. 

Ottawa fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News Ottawa the fire has been contained to the building.

He adds that crews asked Hydro Ottawa to cut the power to the building. 

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, while they were on scene.

