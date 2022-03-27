Firefighters battle blaze in Bank Street business

There are no reports of injuries following an evening fire in a commercial building on Bank Street.

Ottawa fire responded to a fire in a ground floor business on Bank Street, between Nepean and Lisgar Streets just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa fire photographer Scott Stilborn said the fire was in a three-storey mixed-use building on Bank Street.

"The main body of fire is knocked down. Overhaul and salvage operations in progress," Stilborn said on Twitter.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.