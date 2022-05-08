Fire damages third floor apartment on Ottawa's Russell Road

There are no reports of injuries after a fire in a third floor apartment in Ottawa's Hawthorne Meadows neighbourhood.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call just after 2 p.m. Sunday reporting smoke and flames visible from a third floor apartment on Russell Road, near Southvale Court.

Ottawa fire says crews reported nothing visible from the outside of the building; however, they encountered "heavy smoke and high heat conditions" when they entered the unit.

The occupant of the apartment was safely evacuated, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.