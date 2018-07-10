

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Four people have been displaced from their homes by an evening fire in Lowertown.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from the roof of the building at 304 Cumberland Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire was contained to a large deck on the roof of the building. But officials say the “significant amount of water” used to fight the fire damaged some of the residential units in the building.

No one was hurt.

An investigator has been called in to search for the cause of the blaze.

