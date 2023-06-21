Fire damages garbage truck at Barrhaven intersection

A garbage truck fire disrupted traffic at a Barrhaven intersection.

Firefighters responded to a call for a garbage truck on fire at the intersection of Strandherd and Cresthaven drives just before 11 a.m.

Video captured by CTV News Ottawa showed the front cab of the truck fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the back of the truck.

Witnesses say the driver tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.