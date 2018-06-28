

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Damage is estimated in the millions of dollars after an evening fire at an east end business.

Firefighters responded to calls about the fire on Star Top Road just before 8 p.m.

The blaze quickly spread through the stair and rail manufacturing facility.

There are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters are using a highhoe to gain access to the mezzanine from the exterior. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/88DskJu6z2 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2018