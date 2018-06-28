Fire damages east-end business
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Damage is estimated in the millions of dollars after an evening fire at an east end business.
Firefighters responded to calls about the fire on Star Top Road just before 8 p.m.
The blaze quickly spread through the stair and rail manufacturing facility.
There are no reports of injuries.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters are using a highhoe to gain access to the mezzanine from the exterior. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/88DskJu6z2— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2018
The fire on Startop Road has been declared a defensive operation. One exterior wall is bulging.outwards. Two ladders and multiple hand lines in operation. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/UGjHMv2jEw— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2018