OTTAWA
    • Firefighters stop spread of house fire in Barrhaven

    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters quickly stopped the spread of a fire that started in a vacant house in Barrhaven in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    Firefighters say they received multiple calls shortly after 4 a.m. reporting a house was on fire on Conservancy Drive between Anemone Mews and Ecology Lane.

    When crews arrived on scene, they found the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters requested a second alarm, to battle the spread of the fire, as the initial report “indicated that three of the units may be on fire.”

    The house that was engulfed in flames was not occupied.

    Investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

