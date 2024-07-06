Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," said Environment Canada on its website.

The weather agency is expecting wind gusts near 90 km/h and nickel sized hail.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 26 C – humidex 34 – and a 60 per cent chance of showers today.

Tonight, a low of 17 C is forecasted. It's also going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers – risk of thunderstorm this evening and after midnight.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26 C. A low of 18 C and cloudy periods are forecasted for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 30 C are forecasted to start the week on Monday. Cloudy skies and a low of 20 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this tome of year are a high of 26.1 C and a low of 15 C.