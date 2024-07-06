OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police concerned for safety, well-being of missing 12-year-old girl

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon, citing concern for her safety and well-being. (Ottawa Police Service/ X) The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon, citing concern for her safety and well-being. (Ottawa Police Service/ X)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon, citing concern for her safety and well-being. 

    Brianna Neveu-Boville was last seen around 5:30 p.m. going to the downtown area of Rideau Street.

    She is described as white, around five-foot-tall, under 100 pounds with shoulder length dark reddish hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black tank top and blue flared pants.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3212 and refer to case number 2024-177515.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News