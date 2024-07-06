Ottawa police concerned for safety, well-being of missing 12-year-old girl

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon, citing concern for her safety and well-being.

Brianna Neveu-Boville was last seen around 5:30 p.m. going to the downtown area of Rideau Street.

She is described as white, around five-foot-tall, under 100 pounds with shoulder length dark reddish hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black tank top and blue flared pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3212 and refer to case number 2024-177515.