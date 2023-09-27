Fire damages Bank Street business overnight

Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.

Firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke and flames visible at the Alsafeer Mart in the 1600 block of Bank Street, just south of Heron Road, at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, firefighters declared a working fire, with agent applied one minute later," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

"A primary and secondary search of the basement and first floor was all clear."

The fire was declared under control at 5:35 a.m.

Bank Street was closed in both directions between Heron Road and Alta Vista Drive, but reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

Ottawa police tell CTV Morning Live it has taken over the investigation into the fire.

The second fire was at the Best Western Hotel in the 1800 block of Robertson Road, between Lynhar Road and Stinson Avenue.

Ottawa Fire says it received a 9-1-1 call from a passerby reporting a fire at the exterior of the building.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found fire conditions on the outside corner of the building," Ottawa fire said Wednesday morning.

"Occupants were evacuated from the first and second floor on the west side of the structure due to smoke conditions."

Firefighters used high pressured fans to ventilate the first two floors before guests were allowed to return to the hotel.

The fire was declared under control at 3:23 a.m.