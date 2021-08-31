AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, ONT. -- A massive fire at an auto recycler near Brockville Tuesday morning is now under control, with officials saying it was a stubborn blaze, because of challenges accessing water.

Thick black smoke could be seen from as far away as Brockville and Prescott, with Augusta Township saying they received a call just after 9 a.m. for a fire at Fast Eddies Covill Auto Wreckers northeast of Brockville.

The location of the fire was deep in the lot, making it hard to access from the road, with fire trucks having to back in.

The biggest issue was getting water to the fire. Augusta Township enacted their mutual aid contract with surrounding townships.

"I believe there to be seven surrounding townships that supported Augusta during their battle today," said Augusta Township director of operations Brad Thake.

"They did enact the mutual aid for the water supply issues, which is fairly sparse around this area," he added.

Fire departments all the way from Rideau Lakes responded, with tanker trucks hauling water from a hydrant on California Avenue in the north end of Brockville, about eight kilometres away.

Crews from Front of Yonge Township, Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township and Merrickville also arrived at the scene throughout the morning.

"It appears to be in the back of a scrap yard where cars are located, obviously abandoned cars," said Thake.

Two excavators were also brought in to help with the battle.

"What they do is they want to open up the fire, or get to the hot spots to prevent the fire from spreading," said Thake.

As of 2 p.m. Thake said the blaze was finally under control.

"The fire seems mostly contained, as reported by the deputy fire chief," he said. "They're going to be there a while fighting this one. It's stubborn."

County Road 26 was closed in both directions between County Road 15 and Rocky Road, with crews monitoring for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.