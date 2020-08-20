OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the ninth employee at the transit service to test positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 9.

In a memo to council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation Wednesday afternoon that an operator has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on August 13 and became symptomatic on Aug. 14.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. In this case, the required dates include Aug. 12 and 13.

Manconi says the OC Transpo driver was onboard two buses on the key dates, serving the following routes:

August 12, 2020

• Route 11: 1:21 pm Lincoln Station to Elgin Street and Sparks Street 2:12 pm

• Route 7: 2:28 pm Parliament Station to Brittany Drive and Montreal Road 3:03 pm

• Route 6: 3:19 pm Maple Lane & Springfield Road to Greenboro Station 4:45 pm

• Route 6: 5:01 pm Greenboro Station to Springfield Road 6:17 pm

• Route 290: 6:41 pm Hurdman Station to Fielding Drive and McCarthy Road 7:04 pm

• Route 89: 7:25 pm Colonnade Road and Concourse Gate to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:51 pm

• Route 51: 7:57 pm Tunney’s Pasture Station to Britannia Park 8:34 pm

August 13, 2020

• Route 11: 1:21 pm Lincoln Station to Elgin Street and Sparks Street 2:12 pm

• Route 7: 2:28 pm Parliament Station to Brittany Drive and Montreal Road 3:03 pm

• Route 6: 3:19 pm Maple Lane & Springfield Road to Greenboro Station 4:45 pm

• Route 6: 5:01 pm Greenboro Station to Springfield Road 6:17 pm

• Route 290: 6:41 pm Hurdman Station to Fielding Drive and McCarthy Road 7:04 pm

• Route 89: 7:25 pm Colonnade Road and Concourse Gate to Tunney’s Pasture Station 7:51 pm

• Route 51: 7:57 pm Tunney’s Pasture Station to Britannia Park 8:34 pm

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above its enhanced cleaning process.

This is the fifth OC Transpo driver to test positive for COVID-19 since Aug 9 and the ninth OC Transpo employee to contract novel coronavirus in less than two weeks.

OC Transpo told CTV News Ottawa that between Aug. 9 and 15, seven OC Transpo employees tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests included three drivers and four employees that do not have contact with the public.

OC Transpo announced on Sunday another driver tested positive for COVID-19.