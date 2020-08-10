OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an OC Transpo driver has recently tested positive for COVID-19, and has released a list of bus routes the driver was on when last at work.

In a memo to city council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo was informed of the driver's positive test result on Sunday. The driver was last at work July 28.

"[Ottawa Public Health] has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are July 26-28," Manconi said. "We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with this employee."

The driver had used five buses over the course of those two days, driving on three different routes: the 44, the 48, and the 49.

July 26, 2020

Route 49: 7:11 am Elmvale to Hurdman Station 7:27 am

Route 44: 7:30 am Hurdman Station to Billings Bridge Station 8:04 am

Route 44: 8:11 am Billing Bridge to Hurdman Station 8:48 am

Route 48: 9:00 am Hurdman Station to Elmvale 9:38 am

Route 48: 9:42 am Elmvale to Hurdman 10:16 am

Route 44: 2:56 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 3:32 pm

Route 44: 3:38 pm Billing Bridge to Hurdman 4:13 pm

Route 44: 4:24 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:05 pm

Route 44: 5:09 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:44 pm

Route 44: 5:52 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 6:28 pm

July 27, 2020

Route 49: 7:11 am Elmvale to Hurdman Station 7:27 am

Route 44: 7:30 am Hurdman Station to Billings Bridge Station 8:04 am

Route 44: 8:11 am Billing Bridge to Hurdman Station 8:48 am

Route 48: 9:00 am Hurdman Station to Elmvale 9:38 am

Route 48: 9:42 am Elmvale to Hurdman 10:16 am

Route 44: 2:56 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 3:32 pm

Route 44: 3:38 pm Billing Bridge to Hurdman 4:13 pm 2

Route 44: 4:24 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:05 pm

Route 44: 5:09 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:44 pm

Route 44: 5:52 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 6:28 pm

July 28, 2020

Route 49: 7:11 am Elmvale to Hurdman Station 7:27 am

Route 44: 7:30 am Hurdman Station to Billings Bridge Station 8:04 am

Route 44: 8:11 am Billing Bridge to Hurdman Station 8:48 am

Route 48: 9:00 am Hurdman Station to Elmvale 9:38 am

Route 48: 9:42 am Elmvale to Hurdman 10:16 am

Route 44: 2:56 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 3:32 pm

Route 44: 3:38 pm Billing Bridge to Hurdman 4:13 pm

Route 44: 4:24 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:05 pm

Route 44: 5:09 pm Billings Bridge to Hurdman 5:44 pm

Route 44: 5:52 pm Hurdman to Billings Bridge 6:28 pm

"If customers have concerns of this exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613- 580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca," Manconi said.

More to come.