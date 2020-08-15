OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is telling the public another driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third such announcement this week, after reports on Monday and Tuesday.

In a memo sent Friday evening, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the affected employee in this latest case last worked Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The employee has been isolating since then.

"We are working directly with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with this employee," Manconi said. "OPH has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are August 9-11."

Manconi said the driver used two different buses and worked six different routes on Aug. 10 and 11. No route information was given for Aug. 9.

August 10, 2020

Route 273: Tunney’s Pasture Station 4:46 pm to Jockvale 5:25 pm

Route 85: Bayshore Station 6:03 pm to Terrasses 6:56 pm

Route 85: Terrasses 7:11 pm to Bayshore Station 7:57 pm

Route 85: Bayshore Station 8:03 pm to Terrasses 8:48 pm

Route 85: Terrasses 9:07 pm to Bayshore Station 9:47 pm

Route 85: Bayshore Station 9:54 pm to Terrasses 10:35 pm

Route 12: Parliament Station 11:07 pm to Blair Station 11:51 pm

Route 35: Blair Station 12:10 am to Lake Ridge 12:44 pm

August 11, 2020

Route 58: Lincoln Fields Station 12:59 pm to Moodie Station 1:40 pm

Route 58: Moodie Station 1:46 pm to Lincoln Fields Station 2:27 pm

Route 53: Tunney’s Pasture Station 2:52 pm to Caldwell 3:19 pm

Route 53: Caldwell 3:21 pm to Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:39 pm

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health told CTV News that, to date, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the community linked to public transit.

However, they say releases such as these from OC Transpo can aid in contact tracing efforts in other cases.

"Our case management team leads a comprehensive investigation prior to publicly reporting an outbreak, if applicable. OPH may at times rely on public notifications to reach a wider audience to support contact tracing efforts," An OPH spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "Investigating suspect outbreaks is a significant part of our outreach work and not all investigative efforts result in declared outbreaks."

Manconi said the release of this information is part of a framework developed with OPH, as public transit is a critical service.

"As part of OC Transpo's role in delivering a critical public service, we continue to notify Council and the public when an operator tests positive for COVID-19," Manconi said. "This protocol was developed with and endorsed by Ottawa Public Health. Our top priority is the safety of our customers and employees. We continue to work with OPH to assess and adjust our protocols to respond to this evolving situation."