OTTAWA -- For the fourth time this week, OC Transpo is reporting a driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation Sunday afternoon that an operator tested positive for COVID-19.

Manconi says the last day of work was Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the employee has been self-isolating at home since.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. Manconi says in this case, the key dates are Aug. 12 and 13.

Manconi says the operator did not come into work on Aug. 13, and OC Transpo is now contacting employees who may have come into close contact with the bus driver during the key dates.

OC Transpo says the employee was onboard two buses on Aug. 12, serving the following routes:

Route 12: Parliament Station 5:40 pm to Blair Station 6:40 pm

Route 12: Blair Station 6:55 pm to Parliament Station 7:46 pm

Route 12: Parliament Station 8:08 pm to Blair Station 8:56 pm

Route 12: Blair Station 9:12 pm to Parliament Station 9:57 pm

Route 12: Parliament Station 10:22 pm to Blair Station 11:06 pm

OC Transpo is now identifying the vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above enhanced cleaning procedures.

This is the fourth confirmed case announced at OC Transpo since Monday.

On Friday night, OC Transpo announced a driver that last worked on Aug. 11 tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, OC Transpo said a driver who last worked on Aug. 7 tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Manconi said a driver that last worked in late July tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa last week, Ottawa Public Health said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to transit use in Ottawa.