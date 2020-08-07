OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

This follows reports of 19 new cases on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.

Ontario as a whole added 88 new cases in Friday's update. The Peel region reported 15 new cases and Toronto reported 10 new cases. The hard-hit Windsor-Essex region reported four new cases Friday.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,610 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The dashboard shows the community seven-day average continues to fall, from 11.50 on Aug. 1 to 6.50 on Aug. 6. OPH says 908 test results were returned from select laboratories on Aug. 6, with a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent.

Test results are seeing some delays. OPH says in the past seven days 19 per cent of positive tests results were reported within 24 hours and 65 per cent were returned in 48 hours.

No new deaths were reported in Friday's update, marking a 10th straight day of zero new deaths. The death toll in Ottawa from COVID-19 stands at 264 residents.

There are 12 people in hospital with one in intensive care, no change from Thursday's update.

Active Cases

The number of active cases fell in Friday's update, driven by a large increase in resolved cases.

OPH reports 184 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents. The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

The number of resolved cases rose by 28 in Friday's report to 2,162, or just under 83 per cent of all known cases to date. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Cases by Age

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category.

0-9 years old: One new case (79 cases total, 25 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Two new cases (147 cases total, 34 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Two new cases (415 cases total, 41 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Five new cases (350 cases total, 36 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (336 cases total, 11 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Two new cases (351 cases total, 15 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Two new cases (266 cases total, 15 active )

) 70-79 years-old: No new cases (191 cases total, 3 active )

) 80-89 years-old: One fewer case* (277 cases total, 3 active )

) 90+ years: No new cases (198 cases total, 1 active)

*NOTE: OPH has reassigned one case from the 80-89 age category to a different age category.

Institutional outbreaks

There are 11 active institutional outbreaks in congregate settings in Ottawa.

Two new outbreaks were officially added to the total in Friday's update, at the Foster Farm Community Centre summer camp and at Mothercraft Ottawa Home Childcare.

The outbreak at the Pinecrest Queensway Headstart program has ended.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home or retirement home triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.