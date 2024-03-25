Feels like spring! Seasonal temperatures arrive in Ottawa for final week of March

It will begin to feel like spring in Ottawa this week, with seasonal temperatures in the forecast all week.

The warm up follows below seasonal temperatures during the first weekend of spring, with overnight lows of -9.4 C on Saturday and -8.9 C on Sunday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny Monday, with a high of 8 C.

A few clouds overnight. Low -3 C.

Increasing cloudiness on Tuesday. High 13 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 14 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.

Good Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 5 C and a low of -4 C.