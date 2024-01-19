Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre

The City of Ottawa and the Government of Canada will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.

In a news release by Public Services and Procurement Canada on Friday, the federal government said it is opening up the Graham Spry Building at 250 Lanark Avenue in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood to provide a 'safe and warm space' for up to 45 people at a time.

The building once served as the CBC's Ottawa television studios and had more recently been occupied by Health Canada.

It is one of 10 federally owned buildings in the National Capital Region that have been identified for disposal to be reconverted to residential or commercial use.

"During these colder months, it is essential that we work together to protect everyone in our communities, including those who are more vulnerable," said Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos in the release.

"As we find ways to accelerate and streamline the process of converting surplus federal properties into affordable housing and redesigned space that will benefit Canadians, we are seeking meaningful opportunities to use these properties to best serve local communities."

The approximately 715 square metres of ground floor space includes washrooms and showers. The federal government will act as the landlord in the agreement and the City of Ottawa will manage the centre's operations.

The centre is expected to open on Jan. 20 and will expire on March 31, 2024.

"Ottawa has always been a compassionate and welcoming place, a city that cares. And today, this agreement will provide a new temporary emergency overnight centre to those experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year," said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe in the release.

"The city is committed to continuing to work towards ensuring that solutions are found so that, during our winter, there are warm places for everyone."

The federal government has been looking for ways to redevelop government properties, many of which have sat vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic as employees shift to a hybrid work model. The government recently announced it will be converting certain federal properties into 1,600 new housing units across the city.

A number of city-owned properties have also been opened as temporary shelters, as concerns for Ottawa's homeless population increase during the frigid winter months.

The city opened up the Heron Road Community Centre in November to accommodate approximately 200 homeless individuals. Gatineau has also approved a plan to install heated tents in the parking lot of the Robert-Guertin arena in Hull for people experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

The city estimates nearly 300 people are sleeping outside every night.