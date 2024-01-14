Coming cold snap raising concerns about Ottawa's homeless population

A winter coat, boots and blanket is all Perry Memmuir owns to combat the bitter cold that is set to grip the national capital region this week.

"Hopefully by that time I can scrounge up some extra clothes to wear," he said.

Ottawa has yet to see a high below -5 C this month, but Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell says it's coming.

"Say goodbye to the mild temperatures; it's only going to get colder from now on," said Kimbell.

That means highs of around -9 C and lows averaging between -14 and -16 C, without considering the wind.

"I can't imagine at minus 15 degrees what I would do," said Memmuir. "If that's the case I'm going to have to come up with a plan."

It's been a challenge for places like the Ottawa Mission trying to keep as many people warm as possible.

"We don't have enough beds here; we've got people sleeping in the waiting area," said Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley. "There's nowhere else for them to go. Is that number going to increase when we hit minus 20? We think so."

Knowing how cold the winter can get, especially in Ottawa, there is a lot of concern that people are not going to be okay or have a safe place to stay.

"Heron Road, Demspey Community Centre and Jim Durrell Centre, they are all full," said Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr, who is also a member of the city’s emergency shelter task force. She and other advocates have been working on additional initiatives, including a new emergency overnight respite centre.

"On January 10th, they opened up the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre," she said. "It opens up at 9 p.m. every day, provides basic services like a place to sleep and its open until 7 a.m."

While it helps to meet demand, many are still unsure how they'll stay warm and safe when temperatures drop.

"I don't really have a plan," said Memmuir. "Just take it one day at a time and hopefully it works out."