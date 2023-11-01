Heron Road Community Centre becoming an emergency temporary shelter for homeless residents

In just a few weeks, the Heron Road Community Centre will undergo a significant transformation, becoming a temporary shelter for homeless individuals during the winter season.

The decision, however, has left many of its daily users, like Phil and Sheila Logan, far from pleased.

"I'm absolutely irate," says Phil Logan, a long-time member of the Heron Road Community Centre.

The Logans have been active participants in the community center for years. But soon, their regular visits will come to an end.

"Social contact is essential for older people to prevent dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, the rest of it. The City is showing absolutely no recognition at all for their senior citizens," Phil Logan said.

The city's decision involves using the entire building to accommodate approximately 200 homeless individuals, effectively eliminating the space for activities that local residents have enjoyed.

Sheila Logan says, "It's just too much. We're all fed up with it. It's a wonderful place. It's a social place."

The City explains that the growing demand on its housing system, primarily driven by newcomers in need of shelter, is the reason for the decision.

Paul Lavigne, the City of Ottawa's Director of Housing, says, "We are faced with the reality that the current system and spaces will be unable to respond to the needs. And as such, additional space is needed to reduce overcrowding in the system and ensure that no one goes unsheltered."

Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr acknowledges the need to provide shelter for homeless individuals, but says she's concerned about the temporary nature of this solution.

"It's absolutely critical that we provide shelter. My concern is that we continue, we're working on year four, of using recreational facilities to provide shelters to individuals. I think we need to be looking at better medium-term and long-term solutions," Carr said.

Members of the community centre say they are extremely disappointed with the loss of their activities.

"I just bought my membership two months ago. So I'm not happy about it at all," said Jo-Anne Dupuis.

The city says it is working on relocating many of the centre's programs. The Food Bank services will remain at the location.

Community centre member Debra Tompkins says, "They're just letting a lot of people down."

Another member adds, "I don't think it's a good idea because we don't have any other ones close by. And it would be taking it away from us, you know, and I don't think that's right."