Gatineau to install heated tents for homeless in front of Robert-Guertin Arena

The City of Gatineau has approved a plan to install heated tents in the parking lot of the Robert-Guertin arena in Hull for people experiencing homelessness during the winter months.

In a press release Monday, the city said the temporary camp will see 28 heated tents installed, which will be free of charge. The temporary measure will start today and run until May 15, 2024.

The city says the tents are fireproof and are able to withstand bad weather conditions. The site will have camping beds, a source of electricity, toilets and heated showers.

“Homelessness remains a constant concern for Gatineau. As a collective responsibility, it is based on the principle of collaboration between the various partners in the community," said Daniel Champagne, president of the executive committee for the City of Gatineau in a statement in French.

"This voluntary initiative, coming from the business community, aims to temporarily improve the condition of people experiencing homelessness during the winter period."

The city says the tents will be reserved for people experiencing homelessness who are already in a makeshift camp near the Ruisseau de la Brasserie.

"Individuals who settle in the new camp will benefit from support aimed at integrating them into the continuum of housing assistance services," the city said in the press release.

The plan was initiated by Devcore Construction and will be managed by Itinérance Zéro, a Gatineau non-profit serving the homeless population.

Itinérance zero will migrate users of the makeshift camp into the new site. The city says the shelters and belongings of the individuals will be temporarily stored in the Robert-Guertin arena until May 15.

The non-profit will be responsible for "ensuring compliance" with rules aimed at reducing harm and the rules of the camp.

"Devcore's initiative to set up a camp for homeless people, equipped with heated tents and with access to electricity, is a pioneering act and of crucial importance for our community," said Itinérance Zero's director Benoît Leblanc in the statement.

"We would like to warmly thank the City of Gatineau for its support and collaboration, thus enabling the realization of this vital project for the well-being of the most vulnerable people among us."

The Robert-Guertin arena, also known as "The Bob," is the former home of the Gatineau Olympiques hockey team. It has sat vacant since 2021 when the club relocated to the new Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau's east-end.