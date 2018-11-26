

The Minister of Canadian Heritage is weighing in on the lawsuit that’s stalling plans to build a new downtown area at Lebreton Flats.

The federal government saying it understands the frustration people in Ottawa-Gatineau are feeling.

“Concerning the file it’s very disappointing,” says Pablo Rodriguez.

This comes after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is suing his business partner-John Ruddy and Trinity Development Groupfor $700 million in a development deal that was meant to bring a new NHL arena to Ottawa's downtown.

John Ruddy’s company Trinity says it is reviewing the lawsuit.

Pablo Rodriguez says he is looking forward, “I know the NCC is working on this... it’s a very important project for residents in Ottawa Gatineau and the entire region and we have to find a solution.”

The Ottawa Senators says it continues to be committed to find a way to move downtown.